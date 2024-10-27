State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,617 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 16,605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $113.82 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

