Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,800 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the September 30th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,182.0 days.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

