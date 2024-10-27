Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,063,800 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the September 30th total of 635,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,182.0 days.
Stelco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.82. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.
Stelco Company Profile
