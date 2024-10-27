Stephens Boosts National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $49.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get National Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NBHC opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. National Bank has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,021.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,021.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 16,063 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $696,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,026 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,166.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,454 shares of company stock worth $3,624,390 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after buying an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in National Bank by 743.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 176,375 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Bank by 87.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 223,505 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.