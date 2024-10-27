Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 1,092,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
