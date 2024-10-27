Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.52. 1,092,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.