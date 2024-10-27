Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,510 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 33.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Trade Desk by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 134,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 58,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.1 %

TTD stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.47. 2,881,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,966. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.68, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $121.44.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

