StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Veradigm Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Veradigm has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,055,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,749,000 after acquiring an additional 99,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

