Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and traded as low as $16.12. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 2,436 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUBCY. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.