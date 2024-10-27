Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sundance Energy Australia Ltd (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.15. Sundance Energy Australia shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,200 shares traded.
Sundance Energy Australia Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
About Sundance Energy Australia
Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.
