Susquehanna Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $218.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $209.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $197.79 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 283.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,103,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,021,000 after acquiring an additional 815,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

