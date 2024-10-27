Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $59.76 million and approximately $10.54 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,522.11 or 0.99837435 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,432.00 or 0.99704206 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,395,441,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,643,871,279 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.