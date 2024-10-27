Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $203.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

