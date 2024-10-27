TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.42 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,852 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $483.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.03 and a 200-day moving average of $515.76. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,030 shares of company stock worth $17,176,005. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

