TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 168,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,145 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $284,146,717.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,401,217.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,336,839 shares of company stock worth $5,049,968,704. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

