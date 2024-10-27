TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,195 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

