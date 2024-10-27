TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Sells 559 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 105,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Stories

