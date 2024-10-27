T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

T&D Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS TDHOY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. T&D has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.68.

T&D Company Profile

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

