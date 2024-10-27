Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

TDF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 50,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 127,682 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,422,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,552,000 after buying an additional 132,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,622.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 478,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

