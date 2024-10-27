Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TDF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.02. 50,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $10.41.
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 3%.
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
