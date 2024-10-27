Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 219.5% from the September 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,730,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,106,000 after purchasing an additional 94,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 51,479 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 260,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMF remained flat at $13.13 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,588. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

