Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,088,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198,580 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $227,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 490,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.48. The company has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.87%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

