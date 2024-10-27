TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $152.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $133.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TFI International has a twelve month low of $106.84 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.19). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 539,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,891,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after buying an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

