The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $47.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

FUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUN

Cedar Fair Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.55. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $4,413,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 932.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.