The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target to $49.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TNL opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $3,804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 362,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,439 shares of company stock worth $4,032,971. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 136,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,598,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.