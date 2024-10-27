The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,302 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 15.64% of The InterGroup worth $5,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of The InterGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The InterGroup Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of The InterGroup stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.31. The InterGroup has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

About The InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

