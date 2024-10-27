The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Barclays lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $396.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

