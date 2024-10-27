The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Position Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $27,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toro by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 4.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 350.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Toro by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Toro by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TTC opened at $81.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.