Threshold Price Hits $0.0222 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $221.62 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007331 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,867.10 or 0.99961959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012801 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00056669 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,962,860,940.162596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02254331 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $8,639,527.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

