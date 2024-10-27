Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the September 30th total of 286,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 141,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.50. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 24.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tokyo Electron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

