Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Earnings Results

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $112.51 million for the quarter. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS.
Tompkins Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $874.80 million, a PE ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.69. Tompkins Financial has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $65.99.
Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.98%.
About Tompkins Financial
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
