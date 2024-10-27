Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

About Towa Pharmaceutical

Towa Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells ethical drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates in Japan. The company provides its products in the therapeutic areas of digestive system, nervous system, and allergic diseases, as well as vitamins, antibiotics, and oncology products.

