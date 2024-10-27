Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF) Short Interest Update

Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWAPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the September 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Towa Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TWAPF remained flat at $24.35 on Friday. Towa Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $24.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.
About Towa Pharmaceutical
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Towa Pharmaceutical
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towa Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.