Transocean Ltd. recently released a report entitled “Transocean Fleet Status Report” as part of its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This report, dated October 24, 2024, offers valuable insights into drilling rig statuses and contract information.

Included as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K, the comprehensive report provides a detailed overview that stakeholders and investors may find insightful. For those interested in staying updated, Transocean offers a convenient “E-mail Alerts” service. By subscribing to these alerts on the company’s website at www.deepwater.com, individuals can receive automated emails containing press releases, financial updates, and direct links to the latest reports.

Additionally, in compliance with reporting requirements, Transocean included the necessary financial statements and exhibits in its filing. Specifically, Exhibit 99.1 features the Fleet Status Report from October 24, 2024.

As per the Form 8-K, the report has been duly authorized by Daniel Ro-Trock, a representative of Transocean Ltd., and signed on behalf of the company on October 24, 2024. The information shared in the filing provides a transparent view of the company’s operational status and serves as a tool for stakeholders to make well-informed decisions.

It is important to note that this news article is based solely on the contents of the 8-K filing by Transocean Ltd. as submitted to the SEC. For further details and specific inquiries regarding the report, interested parties are encouraged to refer directly to the official filing on the SEC’s EDGAR database.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Transocean’s 8K filing here.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

