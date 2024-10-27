Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tristar Wellness Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) shot up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 74,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 85,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Tristar Wellness Solutions Trading Up 23.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Tristar Wellness Solutions Company Profile

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage.

