Truist Financial Lowers Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $5.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

CYH opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $554.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

