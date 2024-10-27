Turbo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $92.12 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Turbo token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Turbo has traded down 16% against the dollar. Turbo has a market cap of $600.51 million and $92.12 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,547.84 or 0.99717155 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,461.69 or 0.99589977 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Turbo

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Turbo is turbotoken.io. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 65,300,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.00881612 USD and is up 3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $107,438,350.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

