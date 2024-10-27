TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.99 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.09). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,751,395 shares traded.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £206.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1,057.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.07.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

