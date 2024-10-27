U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.16 and traded as low as $16.72. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 4,333 shares trading hands.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.

