UBS Group Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $72.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Get eBay alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. eBay’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.