UMA (UMA) Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. UMA has a market capitalization of $215.67 million and approximately $14.84 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00003747 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA’s launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,848,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,835,735 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

