Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $252.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $252.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.15.

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.30 on Friday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $238.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

