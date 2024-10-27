Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $4.53 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $7.54 or 0.00011142 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and approximately $125.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00104298 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.57011904 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1115 active market(s) with $156,658,207.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

