United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Short Interest Update

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the September 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of UDIRF stock remained flat at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.64. United Internet has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Internet had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

