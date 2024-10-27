United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 4.9% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $25,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 280.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $812.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $772.68 and its 200-day moving average is $708.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.