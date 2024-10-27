Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.20 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.90.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on URG. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

URG opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $463.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Ur-Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 404,869 shares in the company, valued at $497,988.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,345.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Huber sold 97,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $120,082.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 404,869 shares in the company, valued at $497,988.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,480 shares of company stock valued at $726,708. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 167.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,146,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,370,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 1,786,023 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,931,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 517,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 153,746.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

