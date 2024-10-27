USDB Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $212.51 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. USDB has a market cap of $212.51 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDB token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 213,153,183 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 218,179,338.92606506. The last known price of USDB is 0.99530728 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $10,918,105.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

