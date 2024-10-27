Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $230.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.15.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

