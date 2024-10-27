Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 16,761 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,761 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of JQUA opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

