Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 6,005 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.4% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,384,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $646,828,000 after buying an additional 180,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,144,000 after buying an additional 119,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56,626.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,021,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,281 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $562.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $580.07 and a 200-day moving average of $515.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $134.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.71.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

