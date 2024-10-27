Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 71,276 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,276 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,850,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,262,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 311,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

