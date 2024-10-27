Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 5172 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Trading Up 35.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$11.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource

(Get Free Report)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanadiumcorp Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.