VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ANGL opened at $29.00 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $21,998,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 557,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 539,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,510,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 541,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after buying an additional 448,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 516,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after buying an additional 349,129 shares during the period.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

