VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ANGL opened at $29.00 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
