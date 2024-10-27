Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lessened by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.33. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

